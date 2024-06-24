Rain Threatens India-Australia Game

IMAGE: Team India has reached St Lucia. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The stage is set for a high-octane clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

Team India has arrived in St Lucia ahead of their crucial clash against Australia.

With India nearly assured of a spot in the semi-finals, the pressure is mounting on Australia, especially after their unexpected defeat to Afghanistan.

As Australia faces a must win situation on Monday, the weather could become a decisive factor, potentially affecting their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Steady showers plagued St Lucia on Sunday night, casting a shadow over the encounter. The possibility of a complete washout looms large, potentially sealing Australia's fate and eliminating them from the competition.

The situation isn't encouraging, heavy rain is forecast throughout Monday, June 24th in St Lucia, potentially disrupting the match scheduled for a 10:30 am local start.