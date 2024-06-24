News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rain Threatens India-Australia Game

Rain Threatens India-Australia Game

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 24, 2024 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: Team India has reached St Lucia. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

The stage is set for a high-octane clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

Team India has arrived in St Lucia ahead of their crucial clash against Australia.

With India nearly assured of a spot in the semi-finals, the pressure is mounting on Australia, especially after their unexpected defeat to Afghanistan.

As Australia faces a must win situation on Monday, the weather could become a decisive factor, potentially affecting their chances of advancing in the tournament.

 

 

Steady showers plagued St Lucia on Sunday night, casting a shadow over the encounter. The possibility of a complete washout looms large, potentially sealing Australia's fate and eliminating them from the competition.

The situation isn't encouraging, heavy rain is forecast throughout Monday, June 24th in St Lucia, potentially disrupting the match scheduled for a 10:30 am local start.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
India eye revenge against under-pressure Australia!
India eye revenge against under-pressure Australia!
SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis
SA score thrilling win over Windies, make T20 WC semis
England's Jordan makes history with 1st T20I hat-trick
England's Jordan makes history with 1st T20I hat-trick
Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception
Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception
Markram vows to learn after tense win
Markram vows to learn after tense win
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as MPs
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as MPs
Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Comm
Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Comm

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Will India Make Changes Against Aus?

Will India Make Changes Against Aus?

'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

'I Need To Fire On All Cylinders'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances