Plagued with injuries, Aus mull over Green, Ellis selection

Plagued with injuries, Aus mull over Green, Ellis selection

Source: PTI
October 20, 2022 12:11 IST
Cameron Green

IMAGE: A genuine allrounder who can bat at any position and bowl medium pace, Cameron Green was in red-hot form against New Zealand and India last month. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Defending champions Australia are mulling the inclusion of gun allrounder Cameron Green and seamer Nathan Ellis in the T20 World Cup squad to replace injured reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, head coach Andrew McDonald has said.

The 27-year-old Inglis sustained an injury in a freak accident while playing golf when his six-iron snapped and cut his hand open at the New South Wales Club in La Perouse.

"An incredibly freak accident to Josh, unfortunately,” McDonald said on SEN's Whateley.

 

"He's potentially not going to take any part in the World Cup, so that's all to unfold."

Indicating that Green was being considered, McDonald said: "(Cam) Green is definitely a discussion point, (seamer) Nathan Ellis as well... (Ben) McDermott, (Josh) Phillipe and (Alex) Carey. There's a few (potential back-up keepers) people to discuss.”

A genuine allrounder who can bat at any position and bowl medium pace, Green was in red-hot form against New Zealand and India last month.

Paceman Ellis, on the other hand, has taken 3 three-wicket hauls, one four-wicket haul in his five appearances.

But none of them could give a cover for their wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in case of an injury.

There was no ligament damage to Inglis, but cuts to the palm of his hand ruled him out of the T20 showpiece.

The reigning champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener on Saturday.

"It's not looking good for Josh. We've got a bit of work to do and a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our back-up keeper and also a back-up batter," McDonald said.

"It's damage to the palm of the hand which is less than ideal, in his right hand where he'd be gripping the bat and if he had to keep, the ball would be impacting that area," the coach added. 

Source: PTI
