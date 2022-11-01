News
What Are Sheriffs Doing At The Gabba?

What Are Sheriffs Doing At The Gabba?

By Rediff Cricket
November 01, 2022 09:36 IST
Fans dressed up as Sheriffs on Monday

IMAGE: Spectators dressed up as sheriffs at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 31, 2022. Photographs: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

As Australia Captain Aaron Finch found form against Ireland, the Gabba was packed to capacity.

Finch's 44-ball 63 helped the Aussies post a challenging 179 on the board, bringing to life a part of the crowd in the stands, dressed as sheriffs.

Beers in hand, the 'super troopers' were all smiles as Finch clobbered three sixes during his match-winning knock -- the Aussie now has the 3rd highest number of sixes in T20Is, a dizzying 125 sixes.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins signs autographs for young fans shortly before the start of the Australia-Ireland game.

Surrounded by a bunch of kids, pacer Pat Cummins was seen happily obliging them with autographs. The match against Ireland was a good outing for the newest Aussie ODI skipper as he finished with figures of 2 for 28.

Australia move to second in Group 1 behind New Zealand, who have a game in hand, but the hosts missed a golden opportunity to lift their net run-rate above third-placed England.

