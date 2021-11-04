News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Last updated on: November 04, 2021 22:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. 

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is congratulated by Charith Asalanka after completing his half century.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is congratulated by Charith Asalanka after completing a half century during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The West Indies' T20 World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread after Sri Lanka set them 190 to win Thursday's Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka’s response to being put in to bat after losing the toss was to take the attack to the opposition, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera getting them off to a strong start in the Powerplay.

 

Rising star Charith Asalanka did just that with the knock of the day at number three, stroking a brilliant 68 off just 41 as Sri Lanka put up their highest total of the tournament.

Going into Thursday's match, Sri Lanka’s hopes of making it to the semi-finals were over, while the West Indies, despite losing to England and South Africa at the start of their Super 12s campaign, still had a chance.

West Indies pacer Andre Russell takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Kusal Perera.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Andre Russell takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Kusal Perera. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka got Sri Lanka off to a strong start in their final game of the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter, in particular, looked in sparkling form, hitting three boundaries as he raced to 29 off 20 before being dismissed by a spectacular caught-and-bowled by Andre Russell.

But the fall of Perera brought Asalanka to the crease, and the 24-year-old showed attacking intent right immediately.

Asalanka took the attack to West Indies and put on a partnership of 40 with Nissanka as the score raced to 82 for 1 at the half-way stage of the innings.

Dasun Shanaka hit 25 off 14 balls, including 2 fours and a six, to power the Lankans to a huge total.

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka hit 25 off 14 balls, including 2 fours and a six, to power the Lankans to a huge total. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

But the fall of Perera brought Asalanka to the crease, and the 24-year-old got going straightaway and put on a fine partnership with Nissanka through the middle overs.

The 91-run stand between the two for the second wicket finally came to an end when DJ Bravo had Nissanka caught on the boundary for 51.

But Asalanka just kept rolling, overtaking Jos Buttler as the highest run-scorer at the tournament before falling in the penultimate over for 68.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka rubbed salt into West Indies’ wounds with a sparkling late cameo, smashing 22 off just 13 balls, to help his side post 189 for 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Key Moments In India's Big Win
Key Moments In India's Big Win
PICS: Zampa bags 5 wkts as Australia crush Bangladesh
PICS: Zampa bags 5 wkts as Australia crush Bangladesh
Ashwin's return the biggest positive, says Kohli
Ashwin's return the biggest positive, says Kohli
Delhi's Diwali ban on firecrackers goes up in smoke
Delhi's Diwali ban on firecrackers goes up in smoke
Excise cut by-product of bypoll results: Chidambaram
Excise cut by-product of bypoll results: Chidambaram
Samvat 2078 starts on positive note; Mkts end in green
Samvat 2078 starts on positive note; Mkts end in green
Armed forces show collective spirit of Indians: Modi
Armed forces show collective spirit of Indians: Modi

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Dravid will bring his work ethic with him: Gavaskar

Dravid will bring his work ethic with him: Gavaskar

India not pondering on semis permutations: Ashwin

India not pondering on semis permutations: Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances