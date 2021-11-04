T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka is congratulated by Charith Asalanka after completing a half century during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The West Indies' T20 World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread after Sri Lanka set them 190 to win Thursday's Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka’s response to being put in to bat after losing the toss was to take the attack to the opposition, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera getting them off to a strong start in the Powerplay.

Rising star Charith Asalanka did just that with the knock of the day at number three, stroking a brilliant 68 off just 41 as Sri Lanka put up their highest total of the tournament.

Going into Thursday's match, Sri Lanka’s hopes of making it to the semi-finals were over, while the West Indies, despite losing to England and South Africa at the start of their Super 12s campaign, still had a chance.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Andre Russell takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss Kusal Perera. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka got Sri Lanka off to a strong start in their final game of the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter, in particular, looked in sparkling form, hitting three boundaries as he raced to 29 off 20 before being dismissed by a spectacular caught-and-bowled by Andre Russell.

But the fall of Perera brought Asalanka to the crease, and the 24-year-old showed attacking intent right immediately.

Asalanka took the attack to West Indies and put on a partnership of 40 with Nissanka as the score raced to 82 for 1 at the half-way stage of the innings.

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka hit 25 off 14 balls, including 2 fours and a six, to power the Lankans to a huge total. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The 91-run stand between the two for the second wicket finally came to an end when DJ Bravo had Nissanka caught on the boundary for 51.

But Asalanka just kept rolling, overtaking Jos Buttler as the highest run-scorer at the tournament before falling in the penultimate over for 68.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka rubbed salt into West Indies’ wounds with a sparkling late cameo, smashing 22 off just 13 balls, to help his side post 189 for 3.