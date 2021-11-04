PICS: Zampa bags 5 wkts as Australia crush Bangladesh

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Bangladesh and Australia, in Dubai, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Australia's Adam Zampa, who finished with figures of 5 for 19 from four overs, appeals successfully for leg before wicket against Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Thursday. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned career-best figures with a five-wicket haul as Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, in Dubai, on Thursday.

Bangladesh's batting woes followed them into their final match of the tournament and they collapsed for a paltry 73 in 15 overs.

Zampa took five wickets for 19 runs, the best figures of the tournament so far, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood had two each.

Australia enjoyed a big net run-rate boost with the result, leapfrogging South Africa to second on the table, behind England.

The loss to England had hit Australia's net run-rate, and meant that should they find themselves equal on points with South Africa after all the games were played, they would lose out.

Hence, Aaron Finch came out swinging, keen to knock off the runs in quick time. He took a fancy to Mustafizur Rahman, targetting the midwicket boundaries and sending the ball soaring into the stands.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch and David Warner during their opening partnership of 58 runs. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Taskin Ahmed too was smashed for back-to-back sixes before Finch was bowled going for another big one, falling for 40 off just 27 balls.

Although Australia then lost David Warner as well, they had knocked off 67 runs in the Powerplay, the highest total in that period all tournament.

Another six over midwicket, this time from Mitchell Marsh, completed the formalities.

Bangladesh’s innings fell like deck of cards after Australia elected to field, as their batters found the going tough against the pacers and spinners and were all out in just 15 overs.

Fast bowlers Starc (2 for 21) and Hazlewood (2 for 8) shared four wickets between them while Glenn Maxwell finished with 1 for 6 from his two overs.

IMAGE: Soumya Sarkar is bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Earlier, already out of the semi-final race, Bangladesh could not apply themselves even as the ball came nicely on to the bat.

Starc provided the first wicket, as Liton Das (0) dragged one back on to the stumps, while Josh Hazlewood got rid of Soumya Sarkar (5), who also played on to the stumps.

Maxwell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim (1) while Zampa had Afif Hossain (0) caught in the slip region.

IMAGE: Mohammad Naim plays a shot his brief 16-ball 17. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Hazlewood got his second victim in opener Mohammad Naim (17), who was caught by Pat Cummins at square leg when the batter miscued a pull shot.

Bangladesh were struggling at 33 for 5 and needed skipper Mamudullah and Shamim Hossain to repair the innings.

Mahmudullah (16) got two boundaries off Starc while Shamim too took on the same pacer for his first four.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell is congratulated by his Australian teammates after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Shamim also lofted Zampa confidently for a six over deep square leg. He was stroking the ball fluently but could not convert his good start into a substantial knock.

Zampa had the left-hander caught behind when he tried to play a cut shot and trapped Mahedi Hasan in the next ball to be on a hat-trick. When he returned to bowl, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade dropped a catch to deny his colleague the hat-trick milestone.

The skipper too departed soon with Starc spelling his ouster by having him caught behind, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 65 for 8.

Bangladesh were in danger of not even competing their 20-over quota and Zampa did not let them by scalping the remaining two batters.