India not pondering on semis permutations: Ashwin

IMAGE: 'After yesterday's win, we still do have our fingers crossed and hope things go right.' Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India are aiming to go out on a high in their last two Super 12 games in the Twenty20 World Cup without bothering too much about run-rate scenario or their semi-final chances, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said on Thursday.

The pre-tournament favourites, the inaugural winners of the 2007 edition, are staring at an early exit following comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand.

India registered a big win against Afghanistan on Wednesday but also need to win their last two Super 12 games while hoping other results go their way to help them reach the semi-finals.

"I think there are hardly any discussions with regards to that (semi-finals)," Ashwin told reporters on the eve of their penultimate Group Two match against Scotland in Dubai.

"The discussion we need to have is how we're going to go about the couple of games we have left, and everyone's planning and wanting to go (out) on a real high for the last two games.

"That is stuff that's not in our control. It's fingers crossed."

Group leaders Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals and India hope to join them by winning their matches against Scotland and Namibia handsomely and relying on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand.

"It's a funny game, and Afghanistan have played good cricket. A lot of our hopes rest with them as well. All the very best to them," said Ashwin.

The match against Afghanistan was Ashwin's first in white-ball cricket since mid-2017 and the off-spinner made a big impact on his return, picking up 2-14 in his first match in the tournament.

"The news that I got selected in the World Cup was very heartening," he said.

"I had some special dreams getting into the World Cup, wanting to do special things for the team.

"Unfortunately, after the first two losses, I did feel a bit low about it and wasn't a special feeling. But after yesterday's win, we still do have our fingers crossed and hope things go right. Barring that, it was quite a special night. Everything I wanted to execute fell in place. It was a special night for me."

Ashwin, who returned with excellent figures of 2-14 against Afghanistan in the World Cup also said that he owed a lot to his family while he has been staying in the bio-bubble for the last 8-10 months.

"With respect to family travelling during these bubbles, one of those very funny things, I heard like some of the people who live in Dubai, my friends and some acquaintances they still don't get the life of a bubble, they actually think bubble means we are living in a hotel and we are playing the games. They want to meet (laughs)," he said.

Ashwin stressed that life in bio-bubble meant that the team stays in groups.

"So, we don't get to see other people at all. In fact, we live among ourselves, we live within groups, just trying to create some environment where we are communicating with each other and trying to play a few team-building games and that is all we have been doing for the last 8-10 months.

"Without my family I would struggle so much and I continue to owe a lot to them," elaborated the 35-year-old Chennai-born spinner.

He said that the support provided by the family works as a cushion for the players.

"Many a time when the team loses, we put pictures of family going out and all that, people go after us saying what are you doing, holiday with your family and all that, we are hardly on a holiday.

"The time when we come back to the room, we had a good or bad day, family is the only place where we lean upon. They have played more than a small role in what's happened in the last eight months.

"Yes, we had some great results, we have had not so great results, but those are what happens on the field.

"We are also human beings and we also have a family and we need to have that sort of space and cushion to be able to go out and play the next day. I am extremely thankful to my wife and my kids for having done this," he signed off.