Markram relieved on getting over mental block vs Dutch

Markram relieved on getting over mental block vs Dutch

Source: PTI
June 09, 2024 00:35 IST
SOURCE: PTI

Ottneil Baartman celebrates with his South Africa teammates after taking the wicket of the Netherlands's Max O'Dowd in the T20 World Cup Group D match in New York on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ottneil Baartman celebrates with his South Africa teammates after taking the wicket of the Netherlands's Max O'Dowd in the T20 World Cup Group D match in New York on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram was relieved after getting over the mental blockade against the Netherlands, a side that stunned them twice in big ticket ICC tournaments.

The Netherlands shocked South Africa in last year's ODI Word Cup and before that in the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

 

But on Saturday, in New York, David Miller (59 not out off 51) rose to the occasion as South Africa survived some anxious moments before getting the better of the Dutch by four wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"We knew they were always going to up for a scrap. It's a game of cricket ultimately. History before this game was obviously they beat us. It's a mental blockade.

"We were under pressure again today. Pretty close. If you look at 19 (12) for 4, to squeeze the win out of there is good for the team environment," Markram said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was South Africa's second win on the trot in the event after having beaten Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening fixture.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards took pride on the performance of his side despite the loss.

"Extremely close. In a score of 110, an over can change the game. Credit to South Africa - they bowled extremely well - and the way those batted in the end.

"(It's about) just getting an understanding of how the wicket plays. We pride ourselves on playing good cricket over the last few years. Right until that last six, I felt we were one wicket away. It was a tough wicket to start on," he said.

SOURCE: PTI
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
