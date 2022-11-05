News
Kohli's unwavering self-belief sets him apart from the rest

Kohli's unwavering self-belief sets him apart from the rest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 05, 2022 20:18 IST
Virat Kohli shares a joke with Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Virat Kohli shares a joke with teammate Shikar Dhawan. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Discipline, positivity, and unwavering faith in his own ability, is what sets Virat Kohli apart from the rest said his longtime Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan on the maestro's 34th birthday.

Having endured a prolonged batting slump, Kohli roared back to form in the ongoing T20 World Cup with three explosive half-centuries, the highlight being his astonishing knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's tournament opener at a packed MCG.

"Virat Kohli is doing very well in this tournament, so many congratulations to him. I wish him a very happy birthday, from the depth of my heart. India is peaking at the right time and I am rooting for them," Dhawan said at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

"Virat's self-belief is very strong, his mindset is very positive when you talk to him and it's all about how you talk to yourself. You can be your best friend or your own victim, that is totally dependent on you. He is quite disciplined as well, he ate everything and became quite fat and he changed all of that with his willpower. This mixed with his skill has got him success,"

 

Asked about the former India captain's knock against Pakistan, Dhawan said that for a cricketer like Kohli, it was more important to follow the process rather than pay heed to the critics.

Speaking about Kohli's process, Dhawan said that he had to dig deep to get out of his slump, which is generally true for all cricketers.

"When someone does not perform, you go through stress. You dig deeper and go through self-reflection. Every phase in life teaches you something and it is about the journey and not the destination. Once the individual realises that it is about the journey, it is more fun," Dhawan said.

When asked if there is something special about Delhi players, Dhawan said that their bold attitude on the field makes them stand out.

"The players from the Delhi belt have the strength and boldness to perform, that is why Delhi players are special," Dhawan said.

"Fans believe in the end result and their emotions are moulded by the end result, but cricketers do not think that way. They have their process, they believe in it and that is where the difference lies. As a sportsman, you have to have the strength and willpower to shield yourself from negative comments. If you start getting affected by it, your positivity goes away," Dhawan said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

