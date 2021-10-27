T20 World Cup PICS: Bangladesh vs England

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Bangladesh and England, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot as England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on during the T20 World Cup Super12s match, at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

England’s bowlers capitalised on a fine start, provided by off-spinner Moeen Ali, to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 124 for 9 in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were sloppy and failed to apply themselves as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Moeen took two wickets off two deliveries inside the powerplay en route to another fine outing (2/18 from three overs) with the ball.

Pacer Chris Woakes was also on the job in the powerplay as he dismissed star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, reducing Bangladesh to 27 for 3 in first six overs.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid -- fresh from his match-winning figures of 4 for 2 against the West Indies -- returned wicketless and was England’s most expensive bowler, while utility spinner Liam Livingstone did well in the middle overs by taking two wickets for 15 runs.

Pacer Tymal Mills later wreaked havoc at the death to finished with figures of 3 for 27 as Bangladesh never recoverd.

IMAGE: England spinner Moeen Ali celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Livingstone, who is capable of bowling both leg and off-spin, grabbed the crucial wickets of Bangladesh top-scorer Mushfiqur Rahim (29) and skipper Mahmudullah (19).

He trapped Rahim with successful use of the DRS.

It particularly hurt Bangladesh in the middle overs as Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah were looking to rebuild their innings in a 37-run partnership from 32 balls.

But Livingstone had Rahim plumb in front of wicket with his leg spin to break the partnership.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Mahmudullah with Jos Buttler. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Afif Hossain departed after a comical run-out for the addition of 10 runs to leave Bangladesh tottering at 83 for 6 with five overs to go.

Earlier, Liton Das, who looked ultra-aggressive by smashing Moeen for two boundaries, was out to a top edge in the England off-spinner's second over.

Moeen then grabbed a second with Mohammad Naim falling tamely after a mis-hit to again take two wickets inside the powerplay.

Woakes claimed the prized scalp of Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Adil Rashid taking a brilliant catch, running backwards.