T20 World Cup: Manjrekar Slams Handshake Row

February 15, 2026 17:07 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar: ' It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan Salman Agha during the Asia Cup 2025

IMAGE: Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha refused to shake hands during the Asia Cup 2025. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed a strong opinion on the handshake row involving the India and Pakistan cricket teams.

Key Points

  • The handshake row erupted when Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha refused to shake hands during Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan.
  • Sanjay Manjrekar called the decision 'silly' and 'unbecoming'.
  • Asked if India will continue the trend in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, India Captain Suryakumar Yadav replied: 'Wait for 24 hours'.
 

India opted against the customary handshake during the Asia Cup 2025 fixtures between the two sides, to mark solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam attack in April 2025.

On Sunday, Manjrekar slammed the move and wrote on X: 'This 'no shaking hands' is such a silly thing that India has started. It's unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don't play at all.'

When asked at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, February 14, if India will continue the trend in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, India Captain Suryakumar Yadav replied: 'Wait for 24 hours'.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport in Ind-Pak match...
T20 WC: 'Hardik Pandya is key threat against Pakistan'
Every India-Pakistan Game Means More Than Just Cricket
Long Live Cricket, Long Live India-Pakistan Games
Bhajji, Mongia Warn India Ahead of Pakistan T20 WC Clash
