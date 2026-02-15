What happens if rain plays spoilsport in Ind-Pak match...

IMAGE: Both India and Pakistan have four points from two matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Heavy showers are forecast in Colombo for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at R Premadasa Stadium, with interruptions likely but quick resumptions expected.

According to the forecast, heavy rain is expected for Sunday evening. The rain is, however, expected to recede just before time of play.

The contest is scheduled to begin at 7pm, though stoppages and delays could affect the flow of play.



At least five overs per side are required for a result in T20 cricket.

The Premadasa is known to have quality drainage system and covers to protect the entire field, which will make resumptions quick in case of showers.

Both India and Pakistan are on four points each from two games and if Sunday's game is washed out, they will share a point each, which will see them move to the Super Eight stage.