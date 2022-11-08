News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Huge injury scare for India! Rohit sustains blow on forearm

Huge injury scare for India! Rohit sustains blow on forearm

Source: PTI
November 08, 2022 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma was facing team's throwdown expert S Raghavendra at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday when a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional training session in Adelaide on Tuesday, leaving the team with a massive injury scare ahead of its T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

 

Rohit was undergoing usual practice drills as he faced team's throwdown expert S Raghavendra at the Adelaide Oval when a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm.

The captain, who was attempting a pull shot and missed the ball, was visibly in pain and left the session immediately.

A big ice pack was tied to his right arm. He looked desolate and in considerable pain while watching the training session from a distance, sitting on an ice box.

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.

After applying the ice pack and taking some rest, Rohit resumed his training but throwdown experts were told not to go full throttle as he mostly played defensive shots to check if his movements were okay.

The extent of the injury could not be known even as the Indian medical team will assess him after the session.

India will take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday, while Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in first semis in Sydney on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Planned, balanced diet props SKY to the top
Planned, balanced diet props SKY to the top
Decoding The SKY Scoop!
Decoding The SKY Scoop!
Kohli reveals Dhoni's text during his lean patch
Kohli reveals Dhoni's text during his lean patch
'Trying to take PoK will lead to war with China'
'Trying to take PoK will lead to war with China'
'Why is my survival benefit amount taxable?'
'Why is my survival benefit amount taxable?'
Rashmika REVEALS Her Beauty Secrets
Rashmika REVEALS Her Beauty Secrets
What's brewing, Sachin-AB?
What's brewing, Sachin-AB?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

What's brewing, Sachin-AB?

What's brewing, Sachin-AB?

Kiwis Favourites Against Unpredictable Pakistan

Kiwis Favourites Against Unpredictable Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances