'Very happy for Dravid, who missed out in 2011': Tendulkar

IMAGE: India's players hoist Head Coach Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the chorus of former and current cricketers, hailing Rohit Sharma's men for regaining the trophy after 17 long years, beating South Africa by seven runs in a pulsating final in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Tendulkar took to social media to express his delight on India's achievement, saying the country has now got a ‘fourth star', following two 50-over World Cup wins in 1983 and 2011 as well as the historic triumph in the inaugural 2007 World T20.



"Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC," he said on X.



Tendulkar, who was a member of the Indian team which suffered a first-round exit in the 2007 ODI World Cup, said life has come a full circle.



"Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024," he said.



"Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him."



Hailing Rohit Sharma's captaincy and the contributions of the other squad members, Tendulkar said, "What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable."



"Jasprit Bumrah's Player of the Tournament award as well as Virat Kohli's Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered," he added.



"Along with Rahul, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour also made their international debuts in 1996. It was wonderful to see Team India excel under the guidance of this class of '96."



"A total team effort. Hearty congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff, and BCCI," Tendulkar continued.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

From VVS Laxman to Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly to Gautam Gambhir, everyone praised the stupendous achievement in unison.



"Congratulations Team India on becoming the T20 World Champions. Been the best team in the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout," VVS Laxman, current head of the National Cricket Academy, said on X.



"Great composure and character shown by the team to win this from the situation we were in with 5 overs remaining. Every player deserves credit for giving it their all and rising to the occasion and wonderfully led by Rohit," he added.



"We are champions!" rejoiced ace spinner and 2011 World Cup winner Ravichandran Ashwin.



Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble said: "Congratulations team India! Wonderful victory."



"YEH MERA INDIA. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. SO PROUD OF YOU GUYS. (This is my India. We are the champions, so proud of you guys.)," said former spinner Harbhajan Singh.



An ambassador for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Yuvraj Singh individually praised all the key members of the side.



"You did it boys ! @hardikpandya7 your a hero ! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back in the game ! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45 great captaincy under pressure ! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team indiavssa #ICCT20WorldCup2024," he wrote.



"Well played @akshar2026 @IamShivamDube. koi reh to nahi gaya ! Oh @surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure," Yuvraj added, wondering if he mistakenly did not leave out anyone.



Hero of two T20 World Cup finals and India's would be coach Gautam Gambhir said, "CHAMPIONS!"



Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also congratulated the side.



"Heartiest congratulations to Rohit sharma and his team .. what a game to win .. may be a World Cup in 11 (13) yrs but the talent the country has ,they will win many more .." (Sic)



"Bumrah is absolutely magic .. well done Virat,axar ,Hardik and every one .. rahul Dravid and the support staff .. what a proud moment," Ganguly added.