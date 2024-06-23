T20 WC: 'Hat-trick Patrick' is a record-breaker!

IMAGE: Pat Cummins is the first bowler to claim back-to-back hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup and also in T20 Internationals. Photograph: ICC/X

Pat Cummins has become the first bowler to register back-to-back hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup during Australia's Super Eights game against Afghanistan in Kingston, St Vincent, on Sunday.

The 31-year-old dismissed Rashid Khan off the last delivery of the 18th over and then returned to snare the wickets of Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib in the 20th over to achieve the historic feat.



"Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100-plus games for Australia," Cummins said at the innings break.



Cummins had picked his first-ever hat-trick in the previous match against Bangladesh, removing Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy across the 18th and 20th overs.



Ironically, Cummins had never grabbed a hat-trick for Australia before the game against Bangladesh.



However, his effort went in vain as Afghanistan registered their first-ever win over Australia, stunning the former champions by 21 runs.