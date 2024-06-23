News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dravid's mantra fuels Hardik's T20 WC heroics

Dravid's mantra fuels Hardik's T20 WC heroics

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 23, 2024 02:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya emphasised the importance of Dravid's advice, ‘Luck comes to people who work hard,’ a quote that has resonated deeply with him

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's journey back from injury and the online criticism he faced after returning to Mumbai Indians as captain seem to have fueled his determination. Photograph: BCCI/X

Hardik Pandya, the hero of India's dominant 50-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, revealed the impact of head coach Rahul Dravid's words during a tough phase.

Pandya's all-round brilliance (50 runs, 3 wickets) propelled India closer to a semi-final berth.

 

Speaking after the match, Pandya acknowledged the team's strong performance and focus on executing plans, 'We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans. I did realise the batters wanted to use the breeze, I made sure I did not give them a chance where the wind was blowing, it was about being one step ahead. We as a group can get better in a lot of places, losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at, apart from that, we are looking good.’

Pandya's journey back from injury and the online criticism he faced after returning to Mumbai Indians as captain seem to have fueled his determination.

He emphasised the importance of Dravid's advice, ‘Luck comes to people who work hard,’ a quote that has resonated deeply with him.

With his current form (89 runs, 8 wickets in 3 matches), Pandya is silencing his critics and proving his crucial role in India's T20 World Cup campaign.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Six-hitting sprees, hat-tricks: T20 WC thrills unfold
Six-hitting sprees, hat-tricks: T20 WC thrills unfold
Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success
Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success
Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team...
Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team...
'In T20Is, you don't need 100s and 50s': Rohit Sharma
'In T20Is, you don't need 100s and 50s': Rohit Sharma
Rohit: 'We need to be smart and adapt to conditions'
Rohit: 'We need to be smart and adapt to conditions'
Govt postpones NEET-PG exam scheduled for Sunday
Govt postpones NEET-PG exam scheduled for Sunday
CBI to probe irregularities in NEET-UG, announces govt
CBI to probe irregularities in NEET-UG, announces govt

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Hardik: 'When the time came, we went after them hard'

Hardik: 'When the time came, we went after them hard'

T20 WC PIX: India overpower B'desh; close in on semis

T20 WC PIX: India overpower B'desh; close in on semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances