Dravid's mantra fuels Hardik's T20 WC heroics

Hardik Pandya, the hero of India's dominant 50-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, revealed the impact of head coach Rahul Dravid's words during a tough phase.

Pandya's all-round brilliance (50 runs, 3 wickets) propelled India closer to a semi-final berth.

Speaking after the match, Pandya acknowledged the team's strong performance and focus on executing plans, 'We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans. I did realise the batters wanted to use the breeze, I made sure I did not give them a chance where the wind was blowing, it was about being one step ahead. We as a group can get better in a lot of places, losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at, apart from that, we are looking good.’

Pandya's journey back from injury and the online criticism he faced after returning to Mumbai Indians as captain seem to have fueled his determination.

He emphasised the importance of Dravid's advice, ‘Luck comes to people who work hard,’ a quote that has resonated deeply with him.

With his current form (89 runs, 8 wickets in 3 matches), Pandya is silencing his critics and proving his crucial role in India's T20 World Cup campaign.