T20 WC: Jadeja-Axar over Kul-Cha in Super 8?

T20 WC: Jadeja-Axar over Kul-Cha in Super 8?

Source: PTI
June 16, 2024 16:03 IST
Axar Patel has been among the wickets in the Group Stage of the T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Axar Patel has been among the wickets in the Group Stage of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

Kuldeep Yadav, India's best spinner in the last 18 months, has been on the bench during the ongoing World Cup as the the team management opted for four all-rounders (two seam bowling and two spin bowling) during the USA leg of the tour.

The pitches in West Indies, where the Super 8 matches will be played, are conducive for spinners.

 

However, if it's a rank turner, India might just go with their two finger spinners rather than any of the two wrist spinners, reckoned former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

"The thing about pitches in the West Indies is that if India comes across a real turning pitch, then they might just be happy having finger spinners (Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel) because if you see in India, when we have rank turners, you always see that you have Ashwin and Jadeja. So that might suffice.

"Kuldeep Yadav's great strength is that if there isn't much in the pitch, he will extract more from the pitch than any other spinner, plus the kind of artistry that he has, plus all those kind of bowlers' value hasn't been seen because there is so much in the pitches, all you needed are bowlers who can bowl accurately."

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
