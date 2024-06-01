News
T20 World Cup: Ganguly wants India to 'play freely'

T20 World Cup: Ganguly wants India to 'play freely'

June 01, 2024 20:51 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s message to Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup was for them to adopt an aggressive approach in the tournament.

Pointing out to India's strength in depth, he commented on the wealth of talent at the disposal of the team management.

 

"We hope that India will play well. All the players are good. There are so many players in our country that it becomes difficult to select the playing XI. We are spoiled for choices. They have a fantastic side," Ganguly told ANI.

He acknowledged the challenge of predicting favourites in the T20 format, where any team can pull off an upset.

While deferring to coach Rahul Dravid for specific strategies, Ganguly emphasised the importance of carefree batting in T20s.

"I would just like to say that we have to play freely in the T20 format."

This aligns with India's quest to end their ICC trophy drought, which stretches back to the 2013 Champions Trophy win.

The team will be aiming to capture their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in 2007. Chasing glory after a semi-final exit in the 2022 edition, India will face Bangladesh in their only warm-up match on Saturday, June 1, before the tournament kicks off in the West Indies and United States on Sunday.

AGENCIES
