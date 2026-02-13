T20 World Cup: Five-star Siddique helps UAE overpower Canada

IMAGE: UAE's Junaid Siddique celebrates a wicket against Canada in the T20 World Cup match in Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Junaid Siddique is the first UAE bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup.

Aryansh Sharma struck an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls to get UAE back into the hunt.

Sohaib Khan smashed a match-turning 51 off just 29 balls to give UAE the momentum in the closing stages.

Junaid Siddique's five-wicket haul was complemented by half-centuries Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan as the United Arab Emirates overpowered Canada by five wickets in their T20 World Cup match, in New Delhi, on Friday.

Senior pacer Siddique headlined a disciplined bowling effort, returning with figures of 5/35 to help UAE restrict Canada to a below-par 150 for 7.

Siddique became the first UAE bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: UAE's Aryansh Sharma plays a shot. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aryansh struck an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls laced with six fours and three sixes to get his team back into the hunt after a difficult start. Sohaib Khan smashed a match-turning 51 off just 29 balls as UAE snatched a thrilling victory with two balls to spare.



Chasing the modest total, UAE struggled to build momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals even as Aryansh held firm at one end.



Left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar (3/14) dented the chase with three key strikes.



UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was the first to depart, falling to pacer Kaleem Sana. Zafar then dismantled the middle order, first dismissing Alishan Sharafu, who mistimed a cover drive to Nicholas Kirton at extra cover, before removing Mayank Kumar and Harshit Kaushik with catches at long-on and midwicket respectively.



At the halfway mark, UAE needed 92 off 60 balls.

Aryansh-Sohaib's match-winning partnership

IMAGE: Kaleem Sana celebrates the wicket of the UAE captain Muhammad Waseem. Photograph: ANI Photo

But just when the chase appeared to be slipping away, Aryansh found support in Sohaib, who smashed four sixes and as many fours.



The pair stitched together a crucial 83-run stand for the fifth wicket, bringing the equation down to 26 off 12 balls.



Aryansh showed nerves of steel, smashing back-to-back boundaries before adding a third off a free hit in the penultimate over.



Needing eight from the last over, he hit a a towering six to ease off the pressure. While Canada added to the drama by taking a wicket, it was a little too late with new man Muhammad Arfan finding the rope for a memorable win.



Earlier, opting to bat, Canada were jolted early as Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah ripped through the top order inside the first four overs. Siddique set the tone with a superb opening spell, claiming two wickets upfront before adding three more at the death.

IMAGE: Canada's Harsh Thaker celebrates his half-century. Photograph: ANI Photo

He began by pitching one up around off to lure skipper Dilprit Bajwa into an aerial stroke, only for the opener to mistime it and offer a simple catch. Siddique then shifted to a probing fifth-stump line, angling the ball away as Yuvraj Samra attempted a pull, gifting a regulation catch at mid-on.



Jawadullah joined the party, striking with his first delivery to remove the dangerous Kirton, who edged behind, leaving Canada reeling with their top three back in the dugout inside six overs.



Harsh Thaker steadied the innings with a 41-ball-50, briefly reviving Canada's hopes with a four and a six. He forged two vital partnerships - a 58-run stand with Navneet Dhaliwal (34) and a 33-run association with Shreyas Movva (21).



However, Siddique returned in the 18th over to remove Thaker just as he looked to accelerate. In his next over, he dismissed Movva with a slower bouncer and then accounted for Zafar, halting Canada's late surge.