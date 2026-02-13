T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'

Ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash, Varun Chakravarthy asserts India's spin dominance and readiness to face Pakistan's spin-focused strategy, highlighting India's recent winning streak in the rivalry.

IMAGE: The Men in Blue have dominated this rivalry in recent years. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Varun Chakravarthy believes India has a strong spin attack and is well-prepared to counter Pakistan's spin-heavy strategy in the T20 World Cup.

India has dominated recent encounters against Pakistan, winning seven of their last eight completed matches.

Chakravarthy acknowledges Pakistan's potential advantage due to playing in similar conditions but asserts India's overall strength and preparation.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy isn't shying away from the spin talk ahead of the blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan. India take on Pakistan on February 15, Sunday, at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, a venue where slow bowlers are expected to play a big role.

Spin Battle Takes Centre Stage

While plenty of focus has been on Pakistan's spin-heavy combination, Chakravarthy believes India have the tools and the confidence to counter it.

Pakistan leaned heavily on spin in their previous game against the USA, fielding Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan and their 'X-factor' Usman Tariq. The strategy worked, with the spinners sharing seven wickets and tightening the screws through the middle overs.

But Chakravarthy feels the narrative shouldn't be one-sided.

'Obviously, every game in the World Cup is very important. We are excited for it, and it will be a fun challenge. We are also strong against spin and have a good spin attack. I feel we have the edge over them,' Chakravarthy said on JioHotstar.

'Although they are playing in similar conditions back to back and might have an advantage in that regard, I believe that as a group we have had the better of them and are well prepared,' he added.

India's Recent Dominance

There's also recent history on India's side. The Men in Blue have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning their last seven encounters against Pakistan.

Pakistan's last win over India came on September 4, 2022, in the Asia Cup in Dubai. Since then, India have won eight of the nine completed matches between the two teams, with one ending in no result.