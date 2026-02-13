T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Proves Why He's Irreplaceable

Hardik was deservedly named player of the match for his all-round performance against Namibia, underlining his unmatched value to Team India.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates his half-century against Namibia in the T20 World Cup in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12, 2016. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance against Namibia to underline he is India's No. 1 gamechanger in T20s.

Hardik hit a fine half-century and picked up two wickets to bag the player of the match award.

Varying his pace smartly, he struck twice off consecutive balls to derail Namibia's chase.

Hardik Pandya has once again proved why he is such a vital component in India's T20 scheme.

Against Namibia on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Hardik delivered a clinical all-round performance, scoring a brilliant half-century and grabbing two wickets as India cruised to a commanding 93-run victory.

Coming in to bat in the 11th over after India lost Ishan Kishan and Skipper Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession, Hardik analysed the situation and adjusted his approach accordingly.

He was on 3 off six balls when India slumped further, losing Thilak Varma with the scorecard reading 124/4.

Instead of just hitting blindly, he built a partnership with Shivam Dube by playing constructively before picking left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz and seamer Ben Shikongo for special treatment in the 15th and 16th overs. He took 11 off Scholtz's over before carting Shikongo for two boundaries and a six to tilt the game in India's favour.

Hardik raced away to his half-century off just 27 balls by hoisting Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus for a towering six over mid-wicket.

Although Hardik perished in the next ball, caught brilliantly by substitute fielder Dylan Leicher while trying to slog a full toss over the deep backward square, he had already taken India past the 200 run mark with 10 balls to spare.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hit four boundaries and sixes each in his 28-ball 52. Photograph: ANI Photo

India, however, could add just four more runs to the total after his departure and ended with 209/9.

But Hardik's value does not end with the bat. With the ball, he made an equal impact. Opening the bowling, he conceded just two singles in his first over to put Namibia on the backfoot straightaway.

Although he leaked 11 in his second over, Hardik came back strongly and gave away just five in his third.

Using cutters and slow-ball variations smartly, he struck twice off consecutive balls in the 18th over, sending back Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo and conceded just a single in his fourth over.

His final figures read: 4-0-21-2.

IMAGE: With the ball, Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets, giving away 21 runs in his four overs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India opener Aakash Chopra recently summed it up perfectly why Hardik is one of India's most valuable T20 players.

'Team India is incomplete without Hardik Pandya. There is only one Hardik in the entire world. What he provides with bat and ball, no one else in India can do,' Chopra said.

'You might want a spinner like Varun Chakravarthy or Kuldeep Yadav in the eleven, but then you also need a batter at number eight. You can't have everything; you can't field twelve players.

'Only Hardik can do this for you. He can bowl with the new ball and make an impact, and he bowls at the death too. He even bowled the final over of the 2024 T20 World Cup which India won.'

'Only Hardik can do such things. You won't find anyone else like him.'

Hardik was deservedly named player of the match for his all-round performance, underlining his unmatched value to Team India.