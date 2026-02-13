T20 World Cup: Why A Super Over Finish Is Brutal & Heartbreaking

The T20 format is built on speed and the ability to think on one's toes, but a Super Over finish is like a diamond that will sparkle forever, points out K R Nayar.

IMAGE: South African players celebrate the win over Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, February 11, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Facebook

Without doubt, a Super Over is a heartbreak for the losing team. The sorrow in the Afghanistan camp was impossible to console.

It is quite likely that had South Africa lost the match, fans may not have been so upset given that the Proteas are a power in world cricket and have played more international matches than Afghanistan.

However, the real winner was cricket, and this Super Over has elevated the charm of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

This match was not a tie-breaker but a contest that tested the heartbeat of almost every fan.

A match goes into the Super Over when the skill and strategy of both teams cannot decide a match and it demands one final burst of audacity through six balls.

In this match, two Super Overs were needed to decide the winner. Of late, South Africa has erased their chokers tag, and they did that in this match too.

Cricket turns beautiful when it is fought tooth and nail.

For the players, a Super Over win or defeat is etched in their memories forever

When the Super Over was unfolding, a billion pulses were racing in unison. As a reporter, having witnessed most of the Super Overs in the T20 World Cup, it was a special feeling.

The previous tie-breaks in the T20 World Cup were -- India vs Pakistan in 2007, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka as well as West Indies in 2012, and Namibia vs Oman and USA vs Pakistan in 2024.

They were all brilliant, breathtaking, but brutal.

For the players, a Super Over win or defeat is etched in their memories forever. It is all about a missed yorker, a mishit, or a missed shot.

It is stressful to watch players stand on tiptoes because anyone on the field can be the reason for the defeat, and the hero who wins the match attains immortality. He joins an elite gallery of unforgettable names.

The hero will also be the one whose courage over fear wins the match. Everyone is free to scream during the Super Over, pump their fists, and even pray, but ultimately the players in the middle have to deliver.

The scoreboard becomes like a screen on which an Alfred Hitchcock thriller is played. Each number flickers like a plot twist.

IMAGE: David Miller and Tristan Stubbs during the second Super Over against Afghanistan. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Lessons from Super Over

It is a moment where every run has the greatest value. It is thus a lesson for every cricketer to respect every run in the game and never to bowl a loose delivery.

Finally, when the match is discussed, these runs figure in the ifs and buts prominently, along with the fielding lapses.

In a Super Over, every dot ball is like a dagger piercing the hopes of an opponent.

The glorious uncertainty for which cricket is lauded comes alive.

In a global tournament, fans barely remember statistics. It is these kinds of matches that live in everyone's minds forever.

Those on the ground will never forget how they roared for a six that sailed into the stands and a delivery that shattered the stumps.

A bowler's delivery or a crack from the bat can lift or sink a nation. In a Super Over, the heartbreak remains deep but the glory glitters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Facebook

Super Over memories live forever

The outcome of the Super Over finish between Afghanistan and South Africa shows how, in a T20 World Cup, the reputation of a team means nothing.

All that matters is execution. Afghanistan's fairytale rise from their war-torn country continues, and they have been entertaining world cricket while fighting the toughest of odds.

They have repeatedly elevated Cricket World Cups with their fighting spirit.

The T20 format is built on speed and the ability to think on one's toes, but a Super Over finish is like a diamond that will sparkle forever.

