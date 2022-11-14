News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Curran credits IPL for big-match experience

Curran credits IPL for big-match experience

Source: ANI
November 14, 2022 00:09 IST
Sam Curran was named 'Player of the Tournament' as well as 'Player of the Match'

IMAGE: Sam Curran was named 'Player of the Tournament' as well as 'Player of the Match'. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

England all-rounder Sam Curran admitted that his stints in the Indian Premier League have helped him evolve and deliver on big occasions in international cricket.

 

Top performances from Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"I loved my time there (Indian Premier League). Learnt a lot from these guys. It is fantastic learning from guys who have played in these tournaments and big occasions. I am always trying to keep learning and improving. Who knows, hopefully, I will be back in IPL," said Curran after the match.

Curran has represented Punjab Kings and most recently, Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he played under legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Dhoni under whose leadership India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2009.

Curran said that the pitch offered some great pace and bounce and his team were happy with the total they restricted Pakistan to 137.

"It was a good pitch, challenged both bowlers and batters. We are happy with the win," he added.

Curran clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell in the finals.

The all-rounder also won the 'Man of the Tournament' award and became the youngest to win it at age of 24. He finished the tournament with 13 wickets and the best bowling figures of 5/10.

