Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Curran is T20 WC player of tournament

England's Curran is T20 WC player of tournament

Source: PTI
November 13, 2022 18:34 IST
Sam Curran picked 3 for 12 in the final against Pakistan on Sunday and finished the tournament with 13 wickets

IMAGE: Sam Curran picked 3 for 12 in the final against Pakistan on Sunday and finished the tournament with 13 wickets. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

England left-arm pacer Sam Curran was named the player of the tournament following his team's five wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday.

Curran, who made a comeback from injury earlier this year, was also the player of the match for his remarkable figures of three for 12 in four overs. He ended the tournament with 13 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.52 runs per over.

 

"MCG has big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be.

"It was nipping around everywhere and it was challenge to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and tried to keep the batsmen guessing," Curran said after the game.

England had restricted Pakistan to 137 for eight in 20 overs. Ben Stokes then scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls to help England lift their second T20 World Cup title. 

"We are World Champions, how good! Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man," said Curran.

"To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it.

"I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven't bowled much at the death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up," said the left hander when asked about the road ahead.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
