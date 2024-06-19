A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend

IMAGE: Wesley Hall, who was known for his sheer pace in his playing days, with Virat Kohli.

Ahead of India's game against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in Barbados, cricket legend Wesley Hall, who will be 87 this September, presented Virat Kohli with a signed copy of his autobiography, Answering to the Call.

The meeting wasn't just a book exchange. Hall, known for his fearsome pace during his playing days, took the opportunity to praise Kohli's skills.

'I gave three books today. I gave a book to the captain (Rohit Sharma) and another one to the coach (Rahul Dravid) and Virat Kohli. All three of them are great players. It's good to see people getting rewarded. Sometimes, you are a good player, and you haven't made it. I think they have done very well for India,' Hall, who took 192 wickets in 48 Tests, said.

Published in November 2022, Answering to the Call chronicles Hall's remarkable cricketing journey, detailing his rise to become one of the sport's most feared fast bowlers. The book also delves into Hall's life beyond cricket, including his time as a senator and politician.

6' 5" tall, Hall, in the memorable description of cricket writer David Firth, 'had a magnificent, bounding approach, eyes bulging, teeth glinting, crucifix flying, climaxing in a classical cartwheel action and intimidating followthrough.'