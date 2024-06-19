News
Men In Blue Prepare For Super 8

Men In Blue Prepare For Super 8

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 19, 2024 14:29 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his keenness to include all four all-rounders in the team. Photographs: BCCI/X
 

Team India's practice session on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, revolved around countering Afghanistan's strong batting line-up with a spin-heavy attack.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Including Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI may leave out a fast bowler, either Mohammed Siraj or Arshdeep Singh.

The team could field all four spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal -- in their opening Super 8s game against Afghanistan on Thursday, June 20.

This strategy was evident in the nets session, where the four spinners got valuable practice bowling against Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

BCCI shared pictures on X with a caption, 'Gearing up for the Super 8s. Prep Mode on. #TeamIndia.'

While a brief shower caused a minor interruption, the focus remained clear: Honing skills to tackle the challenge against Afghanistan.

India has its sights set on big wins against Afghanistan, Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (June 24).

Victories would secure a semi-final berth and potentially end India's long wait for an ICC trophy, a drought stretching back to the 2013 Champions Trophy win.

They also aim to lift their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: While Hardik Pandya has impressed with his bowling, his batting is yet to deliver in this tournament.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional.

 

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel will aim to make a decisive impact in the game.

 

Arshdeep Singh

 

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh's confidence has soared with each game.

 

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Will Sanju Samson get a chance to play?

 

Suryakumar Yadav

 

IMAGE: Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma share a laugh.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal awaits his turn.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

