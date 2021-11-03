News
Calf muscle injury puts Chakravarthy out of Afghanistan tie

Calf muscle injury puts Chakravarthy out of Afghanistan tie

November 03, 2021 19:31 IST
India's Varun Chakravarthy in action during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium, on October 24, 2021.

IMAGE: India's Varun Chakravarthy in action during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium, on October 24, 2021. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Injury-prone mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness issues cropped up again, ruling him out of India's T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

"Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game," read a statement from the BCCI.

 

Chakravarthy went wicketless in the two games that he played, and had the injury not cropped up, he was to be benched as neither Pakistan nor New Zealand did have any problem in facing him.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a match after nearly four-and-a-half months.

In fact, Ashwin is playing a white-ball game after four years, having last donned the blue jersey in the West Indies back in 2017.

How Bhavit and Harsh Changed Cricket
'Selection mistakes to blame for India's poor showing'
West Indies aim for survival against Sri Lanka
Army remembers first PVC awardee, Maj Somnath Sharma
PIX: Guptill fires Kiwis past Scotland for second win
Sidhu targets Captain again, calls him coward, crybaby
T20 World Cup: Who will win? IND or AFG?
PIX: Guptill fires Kiwis past Scotland for second win

Bumrah, Rohit gain ground in T20 rankings

