T20 World Cup PICS: New Zealand vs Scotland

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between New Zealand and Scotland, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: New Zealand Martin Guptill went on the rampage hitting 6 fours and 7 sixes in a breezy 93 off 56 balls, during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland, at Dubai International Stadium, on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Martin Guptill was at his devastating best, clobbering 6 fours and 7 sixes in a power-packed 93 off 56 balls, as New Zealand powered their way to 172 for 5 against Scotland in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, in Dubai, on Wednesday.

The dashing opener, in gthe process, registered the second-highest score of the tournament thus far.

Safyaan Sharif's double-wicket over gave Scotland early hope after New Zealand got off to a flying start, but Guptill quickly snuffed a fightback.

Asked to bat, New Zealand began strongly, scoring 13 runs in the first over from Brad Wheal, with Guptill hitting boundaries with ease on the off-side.

Alasdair Evans, one of two changes in Scotland's team, was taken for back-to-back fours from widish deliveries.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson walks back after being dismissed for a duck. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Needing 24 in this match to get to 3,000 runs in T20 internationals, Guptill reached the milestone in some style, targetting the shorter leg-side boundary for the first six of the day.

The bulk of New Zealand's Powerplay score of 52 for 2 was down to him, even as Sharif kept the batters quiet in the Powerplay with his back-of-a-length deliveries and two wickets.

He got the breakthrough when he had Glenn Mitchell lbw, the decision being upheld on review.

IMAGE: Scotland spinner Mark Watt celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

In the same over, Kane Williamson, who was denied the singles behind square to third that he so likes, knicked one going down leg to the wicketkeeper and was out without scoring.

After his first two overs, Sharif had incredible figures of 2 for 2.

Mark Watt struck with the first ball of spin, having Devon Conway caught behind trying to reverse-sweep the left-arm spinner. It marked the start of a period of four overs of spin that went for just 18 runs.

However, the next five overs went for 50 runs. Guptill and Glenn Phillips stepped on the accelerator, both releasing the pressure with a couple of sixes on the leg side.

IMAGE: Martin Guptill celebrates his half century with Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Guptill's fifty came off just 35 balls, with another massive slog sent into the stands. That was his 150th six in T20Is.

He survived a couple of dropped catches, with the fielder in the deep struggling to keep sight of the ball in the sun, and piled on the runs. Most of his big hits soared over midwicket or the square-leg boundary. Even Sharif was dispatched for two sixes on his return.

He was finally caught at long-on off the penultimate over from an exhausted shot. Scotland did well at the death to concede just 22 runs in the last three overs.

A bright spark for Scotland was Watt, who kept the marauding Guptill quiet and finished with an incredible 1 for 13.