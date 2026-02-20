T20 World Cup: 'Beta, Perform!' Afridi Publicly Schools Shadab

Following Pakistan's T20 World Cup performance, Shadab Khan's controversial remarks about former players have ignited a debate within Pakistan cricket, prompting responses from the PCB and Shahid Afridi.

IMAGE: Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema communicated to Shadab that his remarks had crossed a line and that he must show respect towards former greats. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Shadab Khan's response to criticism after Pakistan's loss to India in the T20 World Cup has sparked controversy.

The PCB cautioned Shadab Khan for his remarks, emphasising the need to respect former players, including his father-in-law Saqlain Mushtaq.

Shahid Afridi publicly addressed Shadab, reminding him of past support and urging him to perform against stronger opponents like New Zealand.

Pakistan team management has been careful about player media exposure following the controversy.

Tensions within Pakistan cricket have spilled into the open.

After Pakistan’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026, Shadab Khan found himself under scrutiny. Former cricketers questioned his place in the XI, his impact, and his consistency. When he finally responded -- after a strong all-round performance (36 off 22 balls and 3-13) against Namibia in Colombo -- his words carried edge.

Shadab had responded sharply to criticism from former players questioning his selection after Pakistan’s defeat to India. Following his all-round show, 36 off 22 balls and figures of 3-13, in Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia in Colombo, he appeared to hit back at critics.

‘Former cricketers have their own opinions,' said Shadab. 'They (former players) were legends, but even they could not achieve what we have. We have beaten India in a World Cup.’

According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, the PCB, through team manager Naveed Cheema, communicated to Shadab that his remarks had crossed a line and that he must show respect towards former greats -- including his own father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq.

‘Naveed Cheema has called to convey to Shadab that he was out of his limits in the press conference on Wednesday night. Shadab should know that all former players - including his father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq - are respectable and are greats of Pakistan. Shadab should respect them and should not use such language,’ sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

The report further claimed that Cheema has been instructed to caution other players as well, reminding them to keep media comments restricted to match matters and avoid controversial statements, failing which action could follow.

Reactions to Shadab Khan's Comments

Saqlain Mushtaq, one of Pakistan’s most respected former cricketers and Shadab’s father-in-law, also expressed disappointment.

‘Those were unwanted comments, and most of the players had played with me. In fact, I am also one of those who have not won an ICC event, but we won several big matches for Pakistan - Tests and ODIs,’ Saqlain told Telecom Asia Sport.

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal echoed similar sentiments.

‘Saying such words against former players warrants caution,’ Kamran was quoted as saying in the report.

The Pakistan team management has already been careful about player media exposure. No players were made available for two days leading up to the high-profile India clash. Even during Namibia’s pre-match interaction, Usman Tariq was stopped from answering a tactical question about his delayed introduction in the India game.

‘Tariq will not answer this as head coach Mike Hesson has responded to this question after the India game,’ media manager Naeem Gillani was quoted as saying.

Shahid Afridi's Public Response

While the PCB sought restraint, Shahid Afridi chose a different route -- addressing Shadab directly and publicly.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi said the 2021 T20 World Cup triumph over India may have created expectations the team struggled to manage.

‘Shadab ne bilkul theek kaha. Hum nahi jeete, wo jeete. Unhe izzat mili par wo izzat sambhaal nahi paaye. 2021 ke baad unhone jab kar diya, tab unke aapas ke problems sambhaal nahi paaye, as an individual nahi sambhaal paaye, as a team nahi sambhaal paaye. (Shadab said absolutely right. We didn't win, they won. They got respect, but they couldn't handle that respect. After 2021, when they achieved something, they couldn't manage their internal problems-neither individually, nor as a team),’ he said.

Afridi also reminded Shadab that he had publicly backed him during difficult phases.

‘Shadab ko ye bhi pata hona chahiye ki jab usse performances nahi ho rahi thi, tab team se bahar kiya jaa raha tha, hum hi TV channels pe baith kar bolte they ki Shadab backbone hai, Shadab ke overs bohot important hain, batting bhi kar leta hai. Honestly bataun, Shadab is a very good boy. Bohot acche se sabse milta hai. (Shadab should also know that when he wasn't performing, he was being dropped from the team. At that time, we were the ones sitting on TV channels saying that Shadab is the backbone, his overs are very important, and he can also bat. Honestly speaking, Shadab is a very good boy. He meets everyone very nicely),’ Afridi remarked.

Pakistan have progressed to the Super 8 stage despite inconsistent performances, but Afridi stressed that true answers must come against stronger opponents -- not Namibia.

‘Hum bhi jab cricket khelte they, hamare baare mein bhi bohot baatein ki hain ex-cricketers ne. Lanat hai tak bola gaya tha. Hamne unko bardasht kiya aur performances ki, choti team ke khilaaf nahi, badi team ke khilaaf. Hum performance se jawaab dete they. (Even when we used to play cricket, ex-cricketers said a lot of things about us too. They even said 'Lanat hai' (curse). We tolerated it and responded with performances, not against small teams, but against big teams. We answered through performance),’ Afridi continued.

He then delivered a pointed message to the all-rounder.

‘Shadab miyaan, aapki performance bhi Namibia ke khilaaf thi, aap New Zealand ke khilaaf karein. Beta perform karo. Mushkil waqt mein hum aapke sath khade rahe. Aapne aggressive cricket nahi kheli, uske bawajood aap Pakistan team mein aa gaye. Performance karke hamein jawaab do taaki hum bhi khaamosh ho jaayein. Perform karo, World Cup khatam ho jaaye, hum khud khaamosh ho jayengi beta ji. (Shadab, your performance was against Namibia, now do it against New Zealand. Son, give performances. In tough times, we stood by you. You didn't play aggressive cricket, yet you still made it back into the Pakistan team. Now respond with performances so that we also become silent. Perform, once the World Cup is over, we ourselves will go quiet, son),’ Afridi concluded.

Pakistan next face New Zealand in Colombo in their opening Super Eight fixture, followed by matches against England and Sri Lanka.