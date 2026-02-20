T20 World Cup: 'International cricket will expose you': Amir fires Abhishek

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir analyses Abhishek Sharma's recent struggles in the T20 World Cup, pointing out technical flaws and the need for adaptation in his batting approach.

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's aggressive batting style is being scrutinized after multiple ducks in the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Amir compares Abhishek Sharma's situation to Saim Ayub, noting similar weaknesses being exposed at the international level.

Amir suggests Abhishek struggles when bowlers deny him balls in his hitting zone, leading to errors.

India's upcoming Super 8 clash against South Africa presents a crucial test for Abhishek Sharma's ability to overcome his current form.

Abhishek Sharma, World T20 No 1 batter’s fearless reputation has suddenly come under fire and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir isn’t holding back.

After labelling him a ‘slogger’ before the India–Pakistan clash, Mohammad Amir has now warned that international cricket is beginning to expose the young opener’s flaws.

The former Pakistan pacer believes the young Indian opener is at a crossroads in his career.

Abhishek’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign hasn’t gone to plan. The fearless stroke-maker, known for taking bowlers apart in the powerplay, has instead found himself walking back without troubling the scorers. Three consecutive ducks in three T20 World Cup matches tell a harsh story.

And that’s where Amir feels the real test begins.

Amir's Analysis of Abhishek Sharma's Weaknesses

Speaking on Geo News, he compared Abhishek’s situation to Pakistan opener Saim Ayub’s early days -- when flair briefly masked technical frailties.

‘Saim (Ayub) had the same issue when he started in the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl on the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the off side. Unless he improves his off-side game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone,’ said Amir.

Amir sees a similar pattern in Abhishek -- a player who thrives when the ball is in his arc but can be forced into errors when denied that freedom.

‘It is the same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit it. But at the highest level, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryan Dutt got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you.’

The Road Ahead for Abhishek Sharma

As India head into their Super 8 clash against South Africa on February 22, this isn’t just about one poor run. It’s about adaptation, maturity and the next step in a young career.