Pakistan Lost to India in First Innings Itself: Waqar

Pakistan Lost to India in First Innings Itself: Waqar

Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 16, 2026 15:11 IST

Waqar Younis says Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup clash once India posted 175, criticising tactical errors and praising Suryakumar Yadav's leadership in the 61-run win.

Babar Azam is bowled by Axar Patel 

IMAGE: Babar Azam is bowled by Axar Patel. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Pointing out Pakistan's tactical errors in the 61-run loss to India, pace legend Waqar Younis said the side was out of the high-profile T20 World Cup clash the moment Suryakumar Yadav's men reached 175 after being invited to bat.

Speaking on Star Sports, Younis said Pakistan didn't stand a chance after India posted the stiff target in Colombo on Sunday night.

"Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes," Younis said.

 

Key Points

  • Waqar Younis said Pakistan were effectively beaten once India reached 175 in Colombo.
  • He felt 175 was beyond Pakistan’s batting capacity, especially on a spin-friendly surface.
  • Waqar criticised Pakistan for not using their spinners as effectively as India.
  • Waqar praised Suryakumar Yadav for smart captaincy, including giving the new ball to Hardik Pandya.

When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs.

"We always knew Pakistan's batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different," he added.

Gavaskar praises Surya's batsmanship

India rode on a blazing 40-ball 77 by opener Ishan Kishan and some handy contributions in the middle order to post the imposing total. In reply, Pakistan folded for 114 in 18 overs.

"He (Suryakumar) gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that. Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early.

"Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost," he explained.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar credited Suryakumar for having situational awareness.

"He has led from the front. In the match against USA, when India were in trouble at 77 for 6, Surya bailed the team out and here against Pakistan, when he came out to bat, India were at 88-2 and then he batted till the 19th over, scoring 32 runs.

"Yes, he didn't bat at a high-strike rate, but he ensured that the wickets didn't fall, keeping hold of one end. So, the rest of the team understands that in T20 cricket, you don't want dot balls," he said.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
