Pakistan cricket faces backlash after India thrashing

Following the crushing defeat to India in the T20 World Cup, Pakistani cricket faces intense scrutiny as former players call for the removal of Babar Azam and other senior players, demanding a shift towards younger talent.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Babar Azam is bowled by India spinner Axar Patel during the T20 World Cup Group A match at the Premadasa stadium, Colombo, on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Former Pakistan players are demanding the sacking of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi after the embarrassing defeat to India in the T20 World Cup.

to India in the T20 World Cup. Shahid Afridi suggests grooming younger players, criticizing the performance of senior players in crucial matches.

Javed Miandad highlights Pakistan's inability to perform under pressure in big matches.

Mohammad Yousaf believes it's time for new performers in Pakistan's T20 squad, suggesting the careers of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi should end.

Shoaib Akhtar criticizes the overrating of Babar Azam, stating he cannot win games for Pakistan.

Under-performing batting star Babar Azam found himself in the line of fire after Pakistan's 61-run loss to bitter foes India in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday as several former players in the country demanded his sacking alongside some other seniors.

Former captain Babar, senior spinner Shadab Khan and pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi failed to come good in the lop-sided contest in Colombo on Sunday night. While the Pakistani bowling was taken apart by young opener Ishan Kishan (77 off 40), their batters were foxed by the combined might of India's top pacers and spinners.

'Time's up for Shaheen, Babar and Shadab'

"If It was in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab and Shaheen again in the T20 team. They have had plenty of chances to come through for Pakistan but failed again yesterday," former captain Shahid Afridi said.

Afridi said it was time to groom younger players in the format. While Shaheen was hammered for 31 runs in two overs, Babar was cleaned up by Axar Patel for five while attempting a slog even though his team was three down for 13 runs in a steep chase of 176.

Former skipper and batting great Javed Miandad was not even willing to speak elaborately on the loss but acknowledged that Pakistan's cricket team has been unable to fight when put under pressure.

"Bhai bade matches main hi players ko character dikhana padta hai, woh hamare players nahi dekha paye (In big matches, players have to show character. Unfortunately our players didn't show that character).

Mohammad Yousaf, another former captain who has always backed Babar, also said that the debacle should end the T20 careers of Babar and Shaheen.

"Time's up for Shaheen, Baba, and Shadab, Pakistan's T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousaf posted on X.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while speaking Indian news channel ABP, mocked Babar's superstar status.

"You have made a superstar out of a player (Babar Azam) who cannot win you a game," he said.

"For the last 15-20 years, there has been no investment. The sad reality of the situation is that while we fought with India on the ground at one point, today we can't even dream of beating them," he added.

Ahmed Shehzad, a vocal critic of Babar for a while now, felt Babar had played his final game for Pakistan in the format.

"Babar gone once again. Maybe it was his last dance to prove his worth in this format," Shehzad wrote on X.

The defeat has left the Pakistani cricket community despondent with several social media users also mocking the team by saying that perhaps the Pakistan government should have adhered to the boycott call in support of Bangladesh.

"Would have been better if we had kept with the boycott," posted several handles here.

Former captain, Moin Khan said perhaps it was time to accept that India were a far more superior side to Pakistan in any format right now.

"We got our hopes up again this time but as a professional cricketer there was always that lingering feeling that the Indian players will come through when it mattered the most," Moin said.

Miandad said he was surprised to see Pakistan go with just one pace bowler in Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"Why didn't they bowl (pacer) Faheem Ashraf. Playing six spinners what kind of strategy is this?" he wondered.