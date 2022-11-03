Babar proud of his match-winners as Pak stay in hunt

IMAGE: Mohammad Haris scored a blistering 28 off 11 balls. Photograph: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was delighted after Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs (DLS Method) in must win encounter and heaped praise on Mohammad Haris for his big-hitting.

Haris, who replaced Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad, smashed an 11-ball 28 in the match against Proteas.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan hit sensational fifties before Shaheen Shah Afridi's three-wicket haul guided Pakistan to a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-curtailed Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

In the match reduced to 14 overs, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma top-scored with 36 off 19 while Aiden Markram struck 20 runs in 14 deliveries. Pakistan’s Shaheen bagged three while Shadab Khan scalped two wickets.

Despite the win the Pakistan skipper expressed disappointment at the form shown by him and opener Mohammad Rizwan, as both the batters failed to contribute.

"Very happy with the way the team performed. Rizwan and I were not up to the mark, but the way Haris played -- he's a different player and shifted the momentum. Then Shadab and Ifti (Iftikhar Ahmed) were outstanding in finishing the innings," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

‘Player of the match’ Shadab Khan contributed both with bat and ball as he smashed 52 runs and bagged two wickets.

"These are our best players and everyone is ready to play. Everyone is a match-winner. The first two matches were close losses, but we have given 100% in the last two matches and you never know, cricket is a funny game, we hope for the best," said the Pakistan skipper.

Their last Super 12 match of Group 2 is against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. With this comprehensive victory over the Proteas, Pakistan can hope against hope for a miracle after doing what was needed of them against South Africa.

With the win, Pakistan claimed third place in Group 2 with four points. Even after the defeat South Africa are placed in the second spot with five points.