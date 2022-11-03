What a great comeback from Pak, lauds Shoaib Akhtar

'No one was able to beat South Africa but Pakistan have shown they are beatable,' says Shoaib Akhtar

IMAGE: -Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a 33-run victory over South Africa. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was delighted over Pakistan's victory against South Africa in their do-or-die Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a 33-run victory over South Africa in a rain-shortened Super 12 match on Thursday, bringing the tournament's only unbeaten record to an end in the process.

‘What a great comeback from Pakistan cricket team. Well done! No one was able to beat South Africa but Pakistan have shown they are beatable. I really, really hope our prediction goes wrong and Pakistan somehow try to qualify for the semi-finals,’ Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.

On the ropes at 43-4 early in their innings, Pakistan rallied behind spectacular half centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan to post 185 for nine and delight the lively crowd of 30,000 roaring them on at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

‘Well done, Shadab. Well done, Iftikhar. Again, you have proved so many people wrong, including me. You have done an amazing job! Haris, where was he? Why did Pakistan not play him before? Pakistan have done a wonderful job. I am happy that Pakistan were able to post a good total on a good batting pitch,’ Akhtar added.

To have any chance of progressing, Pakistan must beat Bangladesh in Sunday's second match at Adelaide Oval and hope the Dutch have staged an upset or Zimbabwe manage to stun India in the final group match in Melbourne.