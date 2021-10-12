News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Goodbye Captain Kohli

Goodbye Captain Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
October 12, 2021 11:03 IST
Virat Kohli's innings as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ended at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Monday night.

Even though he will continue to play for RCB as long as the franchise wants him, Kohli announced earlier this IPL season that he would step down as skipper, a decision in tandem with his plan to step down as India's T20I captain after the World T20 championship.

Please click on the images for a better look at Virat Kohli's final game as RCB captain.

 

IMAGE: Virat looks sad as he walks off the field after RCB lost the eliminator game to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Not winning an IPL title will be one of the skipper's lasting regrets as a cricketer. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Virat thanks his team-mates for a good IPL season despite Monday's loss.
Despite the talent embdedded in the RCB side, they were never able to achieve IPL glory. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: KKR's Harbhajan Singh, one of Kohli's earliest India team-mates, has a word of consolation for the RCB star. Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Virat congratulates Sunil Narine, who was the main difference between the two sides in Monday's game, shining with ball and bat. Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Kohli leads his team-mates onto the field as RCB skipper for the final time. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Who among these RCB players can succeed Kohli as captain? Photograph: Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics for IPL

 

IMAGE: Kohli flips the coin for the toss one last time as RCB captain. Photograph: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

     
      Rediff Cricket
