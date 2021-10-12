News
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 12, 2021 11:52 IST
'Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting.'

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: A fuming Glenn Maxwell slammed the online trolls, calling them 'garbage' and 'absolutely disgusting'. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell, teammate Dan Christian and his pregnant partner Jorgia Dunn were subjected to online abuse after their IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore's four-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator match on Monday.

 

A fuming Maxwell slammed the online trolls, calling them 'garbage' and 'absolutely disgusting', even as Christian requested that his partner be kept out of it.

"Great season by RCB, unfortunately we fell well short of where we thought we should be. Doesn't take away from an amazing season. Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting," Maxwell said on Twitter.

"We are human beings who are giving out best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse," he added.



Maxwell's statement came after perennial underachievers RCB once again failed in their quest to win their maiden IPL trophy.

The star Australian all-rounder thanked the 'real fans' for their love and support during RCB's journey this season.

"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all. Unfortunately, there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable. Please don't be like them," he added.

Maxwell's Australian teammate Christian too alleged that his pregnant partner Jorgia Dunn was subjected to abuse on social media after he struggled with the ball for RCB.

Christian scored only nine runs and went wicketless with the ball, conceding 29 runs from 1.4 overs at an economy rate of 17.40.

"Check out the comments section of my partner's Instagram post. I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport. However please leave her out of it," Christian said on Instagram.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
