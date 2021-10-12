News
Rabada's form a concern for Delhi Capitals, says Lara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 12, 2021 16:52 IST
'I suppose Delhi Capital will love to see Rabada back in form.'

Kagiso Rabada

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has so far taken 13 wickets in 14 matches, at an economy rate of more than eight. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara reckons Delhi Capitals' pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada could be an anxious man right now given his poor form in the IPL.

 

Rabada, who was the tournament's highest wicket-taker last season, has struggled to replicate the terrific form in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The South African pacer has so far taken 13 wickets in 14 matches, at an economy rate of more than eight.

"Yes (his form is a concern for Delhi), he is an exceptional talent," Lara said on Star Sports' Select Dugout.

"He played a very big part in them getting to the finals, he got a lot of wickets in the middle and back end overs with slower balls and that is not been happening for him off late," he added.

A key bowler for Delhi Capitals alongside compatriot Anrich Nortje, Rabada has gone wicketless in the last four games.

"So, yeah, when you got Anrich Nortje doing the business upfront, you want a world-class bowler who can do what he did in the previous tournaments, which he hasn't.

"And this has caused him a little bit of anxiousness. I suppose Delhi Capital will love to see Rabada back in form," Lara said.

Delhi Capitals had reached their maiden IPL final last season, losing the summit clash to Mumbai Indians.

They will take on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a place in this season's final against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 match in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
