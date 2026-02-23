T20 World Cup: Amir Can't Stop Laughing

'Kya bana diya hai mujhe? Allah maaf kare.'

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir was amused at his predictions. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India stumbled against South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8 contest, chasing 188 and getting all out for 111, on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in Ahmedabad.

As India crumbled, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir burst out laughing at his prediction that India would not make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

A Pakistan television channel dubbed him an 'astrologer' for predicting India's downfall and Amir couldn't stop laughing at the title.

'The things our Pakistani team is not able to do, our panellists are doing while sitting in a studio in Lahore. Mohammad Amir first called Abhishek Sharma a slogger, and since then, Abhishek has struggled for form in the tournament,' the host of the Haarna Mana Hai television show stated.

'He then said India won't reach the semi-finals, and it seems India is listening to what Amir has said. Let's welcome astrologer, cricketer, and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir.'

Laughing out loud, Amir replied, 'Kya bana diya hai mujhe? Allah maaf kare (What have you turned me into? May God forgive you).'

Amir Clarifies 'Slogger' Comment About Abhishek Sharma

Amir clarified his earlier remarks about Abhishek Sharma, acknowledging that many had misunderstood the 'slogger' label he gave the out-of-form India opener.

The former Pakistan pacer had created a stir when he called Abhishek a slogger, saying the highly rated opener does not have the defensive technique to handle quality bowlers in challenging conditions.

Amir stood by his comment but stressed he did not intend to demean Abhishek. His latest remarks came after Abhishek was dismissed for 15 off 12 balls in India's failed chase at the Narendra Modi stadium.

'I was talking about him from the point of view of a bowler. I was talking about his technique. People felt bad because I used the word slogger,' Amir said.

'By that, I meant his technique is such that a good team, a bunch of good bowlers, can trap him. Look at the 14 runs he scored, he scored all of them on one side. The balls he hit were bad balls. But, when Kagiso Rabada started bowling well, he was not able to figure it out.

'He is a good player. Even after bagging three ducks, he has the same intent. He did not go onto the back foot. He is positive.'

Amir's Advice For Abhishek

Then came Amir's message for Abhishek: 'Your technique gets exposed in international cricket. If you can show some patience and play the ball on its merit, then it will be better. He has the skills, but it depends on him how well he will utilise them.'