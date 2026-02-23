T20 World Cup: 100,000 Fans Fell Silent, Disappeared Into The Darkness

To witness over 100,000 people sitting in stunned silence is not a sight one can forget easily.

IMAGE: Disappointed cricket fans after India's 76 run loss at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

A Night of Silence in Ahmedabad

South Africa made it happen, defeating India by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in their first Super Eight match.

By the 12th over of the Indian innings, most of them had left the stadium, disappearing into the darkness of the night with unexpected gloom.

Indian flags that had fluttered only for a short while were quickly wrapped up. None of the Indian batters got into rhythm.

Indians were jolted by a fierce and fearless South African side. They snapped India's winning run.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram shake hands with Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel after the match. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Daring, Disciplined and Determined South Africans

To be defeated in a World Cup, that too on Indian soil, is hard to accept.

Every dot ball pierced the hopes of the fans. For every wicket that fell, there was a collective gasp.

The belief that India would get off to a winning start in the Super Eight dissolved in a matter of overs.

For the last few weeks, Indian fans had been walking with their heads held high.

Now doubts have crept in, and discussions were on as to whether India had wobbled at times in their earlier matches due to instability.

Cricket often turns cruelly unpredictable. This was one such example.

The South Africans were calm under pressure. They executed their skills despite the Indians receiving the louder cheer.

They played with belief in their eyes, being daring, determined and disciplined. This defeat may affect India's net run rate.

'Killer Miller'

IMAGE: David Miller's splendid knock propelled South Africa to a winning score. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

David Miller exhibited why he is called 'Killer Miller' during the course of his 63, which gave South Africa a winning total.

It is well known that once he settles down, it becomes dangerous for the opponents.

His shots are so clean that one gets the feeling that his innings has been moulded with effortless power.

Good-length deliveries are treated with disdain. He always watches, waits, and then explodes.

Whenever he has walked in, it seems like hope for the team walks along with him.

If Suryakumar Yadav had not taken that brilliant catch of Miller in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown, South Africa would have been playing in this tournament as champions.

In cricket, 'Killer Miller' is not just a nickname; it is a warning to all bowlers, and he lived up to his nickname at Ahmedabad, silencing nearly 100,000 Indian fans at the stadium.

The man behind the scenes: Jagat Patel

IMAGE: Jagat Patel with decades of experience. Photograph: K R Nayar

Handling 100,000 fans can be a very difficult task. Not only are the spectators huge in number, but so are the journalists, especially during a World Cup.

Jagat Patel, media manager of the Gujarat Cricket Association and the Narendra Modi stadium venue media manager for the ongoing T20 World Cup, carries with him decades of experience.

He has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi take charge as president of the Gujarat Cricket Association on September 15, 2009, after Amit Shah's group took over the reins of the association, ending the Congress' 16-year control.

Patel's ability to calmly control the rush and provide the best facilities for the media has won him praise from journalists around the world.

"I am used to this rush of journalists for decades. During the 2023 World Cup India-Pakistan match, there were so many journalists that overnight I had to create another section for media with all facilities above the huge press box," he recalled.

Cricket may belong to the players, but grand spectacles are sustained by those who quietly hold the fort together.

