Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: David Miller's Record Run Feast Vs India

T20 World Cup: David Miller's Record Run Feast Vs India

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
February 23, 2026 12:07 IST

David Miller's explosive innings not only showcased his exceptional finishing skills but also equaled David Warner's record for most runs scored against India in a T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: David Miller raced to a 26-ball half-century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • David Miller equaled David Warner's record for most runs in T20 World Cups against India, achieving 166 runs in just four matches.
  • Miller's 63 off 35 balls helped South Africa recover from a poor start against a strong Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.
  • The partnership between Miller and Dewald Brevis was crucial, adding 97 runs in 8.2 overs.
  • Despite an adductor strain, Miller has proven his fitness and remains a key player for South Africa in the T20 World Cup.
 

Some players aren't the flashiest or the loudest, but you want them at the crease when the team is in trouble. David Miller is one of those players.

He was gutted in 2024 when India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final but on Sunday, with South Africa staring down the barrel at 20 for 3 inside four overs, Miller strode out to face an Indian attack riding high on confidence and momentum.

Jasprit Bumrah had been merciless and the Proteas' top order had crumbled under his spell.

What followed was a masterclass in controlled aggression. Miller, now 36 and carrying the weight of experience, didn't panic. He began to rebuild.

By the time he was done, he had crafted 63 off just 35 balls, with 7 boundaries and 3 sixes, showing exactly why he remains South Africa's most dangerous finisher.

David Miller's 166-Run Feast Against India in T20 World Cups

DateVenueRuns
April 4, 2014 Mirpur 23
October 30, 2022 Optus Stadium, Perth 59*
June 29, 2024 Kensington Oval, Barbados 21
February 22, 2026 Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad 63
Total 166

David Miller

That knock also carried historic weight. With those 63 runs against the Men in Blue, Miller equalled David Warner's record of scoring the most runs in T20 World Cup cricket against India.

Warner accumulated 166 runs across five matches against India in the tournament. Miller has now matched that tally in just four games -- a remarkable reflection of his consistency and impact specifically in high-stakes clashes against one of the world's best sides.

Miller's T20 World Cup journey against India began in Mirpur on April 4, 2014, where a 23-year-old Miller announced himself with 23 runs off 12 balls.

Eight years later, at the Optus stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022, came arguably his most celebrated innings in this fixture -- an unbeaten 59 off 46 balls that guided South Africa through a 134 run chase with cold-blooded precision.

Then, in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, Miller contributed 21 off 17 balls in a 177-run chase.

And now, Sunday's 63 -- his finest hour yet against India, etching his name alongside Warner in the record books.

Miller and Brevis Partnership

David Miller

His partnership with Dewald Brevis was the match's defining passage. Together, they put on 97 runs in just 8.2 overs.

After Brevis fell to a clever change of pace from Shivam Dube, it was Tristan Stubbs who took up the mantle, finishing unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls. Stubbs sealed the total in style, blasting two towering sixes off Pandya's final two deliveries to lift South Africa to 187 for 7.

Bumrah's brilliance deserves its own acknowledgment. His figures of 3 for 15 were a reminder of why he is the world's finest white ball bowler. But on this day, Miller and his partners refused to buckle under that pressure.

The man himself, typically measured in his post-match words, reflected with quiet satisfaction. 'At 36, it feels great to deliver like this,' he said. 'Cricket is about taking calculated risks, and today we executed our plans perfectly.'

Miller enters this World Cup not entirely unscathed -- an adductor strain sustained during the SA20 -- raised question marks about his fitness. But he has consistently brushed aside any concerns, insisting he is ready to fire. And if Sunday's innings is any indication, those concerns were entirely misplaced.

The 'choker' tag has occasionally shadowed South African cricketers but not Miller. When he walks to the crease in a big match, he delivers.

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

