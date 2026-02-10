HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Namibia Match

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Namibia Match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 10, 2026 20:08 IST
February 10, 2026 20:08 IST

India are still fretting over Abhishek Sharma's fitness, while Jasprit Bumrah has made a full recovery ahead of Thursday's T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for Thursday's T20 World Cup match against Namibia. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma is yet to recover from a stomach bug.
  • Jasprit Bumrah looked fully fit during Tuesday's training session in Delhi.
  • Washington Sundar also returned to bowling in the nets following his recovery from the side strain and rib injury.

India opener Abhishek Sharma skipped Tuesday's training session in Delhi as he continues to recover from a stomach upset, casting a small cloud over his availability even as the team stepped up preparations for the T20 World Cup game against Namibia.

"Washington joined the team yesterday, he will train today. Abhi (Abhishek) still got a few issues with his tummy, we hope that he will be available for the game in a few days' time," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said ahead of the match against Namibia on Thursday.

 

There was reassuring news on Jasprit Bumrah as the pace spearhead looked fully fit, initially taking a few easy strides to get the feel before changing his spikes and bowling at full tilt to skipper Suryakumar Yadav. He had missed the opening match against USA on Saturday because of illness.

During one fiery spell, Bumrah beat Suryakumar for pace and forced him to play on to his stumps, a reminder of just how sharp the premier quick can be at full fitness.

"He's been off 10 days without bowling, but he's feeling a lot better and moving a lot better, so we'll see how training goes for them and get the team together on Friday," ten Doeschate added.

Key Performers in Practice

The two batters who appeared in complete control during the session were Suryakumar and Tilak Varma.

Varun Chakravarthy might be a problem for batters across the globe, but the manner in which the duo handled the mystery spinner was striking.

Suryakumar effortlessly slog-swept him behind square while Tilak launched a towering hit -- a near 100-metre six that landed in the top tier of the stands, drawing appreciative look from teammates.

Washington Sundar's Return

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who rejoined the squad after his recent injury lay-off, looked a touch gingerly during the initial fielding drills and did not bowl in the early part of the session.

He was seen engaged in a long discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir near the boundary ropes before ambling across to the pacers' nets for another detailed conversation with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Later in the practice, Washington and Kuldeep Yadav took turns to bowl to Tilak Varma, an encouraging sign as the team assesses his recovery from the side strain and rib injury.

With Abhishek on the mend, Washington gradually easing back into bowling and Bumrah roaring to full rhythm, India's think-tank has a few selection calls to make before match day.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

