T20 World Cup: How India-Pakistan Game Was Saved

Pakistan have agreed to play India in the T20 World Cup match in Sri Lanka after diplomatic outreach and ICC-led talks ended the boycott standoff.

IMAGE: India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game back as Pakistan ends boycott. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan agreed to play India in the Twenty20 cricket World Cup match scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on Sunday, Pakistan's government said on Monday, reversing its decision to boycott the game citing geopolitical tensions.

The Pakistan government last week directed its team to boycott the contest to show solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced in the tournament by Scotland after their refusal to tour India over safety concerns.

Key Points Pakistan government reverses decision to boycott India match at T20 World Cup.

Boycott was initially called in solidarity with Bangladesh's tournament exit.

Diplomatic outreach from Sri Lanka, UAE and other nations helped break impasse.

ICC, PCB and BCB held six-hour dialogue focused on unity and future cooperation.

'In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,' the government said in a post on X.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Monday urged Pakistan to reverse their decision to boycott the match.

ICC, PCB and BCB in six-hour meeting

Pakistan also received communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations urging it to help in securing a resolution to the impasse, the government said in the statement.

On Monday, the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board engaged in talks aimed at resolving the issue through constructive dialogue, with both sides stressing the need to act in the best interests of the game.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the PCB has sought the resumption of bilateral cricket ties with India. The PCB and BCB also demanded a tri-series between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

This was meant to offset the losses that the BCB incurred following the shocking ouster from the global event.

While India-Pakistan cricket isn't under the ICC's purview, the demand for a tri-series was summarily rejected. India have not played any tri-nation tournament for more than a decade now. However, the ICC might consider awarding the next men's Under-19 World Cup to Bangladesh.

'This dialogue covered several matters, including but not limited to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026'

IMAGE: On Sunday, Imran Khwaja was nominated by the ICC board as a mediator between the PCB and the ICC to resolve the standoff over Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup match. Photograph: SLC/X

After a nearly six hour-long meeting between the ICC, the PCB and the BCB, the ICC noted in a statement: 'The International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have concluded an open, constructive and congenial dialogue. This dialogue covered several matters, including but not limited to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia.

'While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team's unfortunate absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB's position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game.

'The ICC also reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket's most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans, to ensure that the national team's non-participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.

The highlights of the dialogue set out below reflect a forward-looking alignment reached in good faith and are intended to provide clarity on the current position of the stakeholders. They do not alter, qualify or detract from the ICC’s constitutional autonomy, governance framework or established decision-making processes, all of which remain fully applicable.'

Among other things, the ICC also said that an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements.

'The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity,' the ICC statement read.

Pakistan would have forfeited two points if they had withdrawn

Pakistan, who are scheduled to play all its matches in Sri Lanka, would have forfeited two points if they had withdrawn from the match and also dealt a serious blow to the tournament since an India-Pakistan clash remains cricket's greatest blockbuster.

India Captain Suryakumar Yadav said last week that his team would travel to Colombo as planned, regardless of Pakistan's decision on the fixture.

New Delhi's ties with both Islamabad and Dhaka have deteriorated in recent months, with political strains increasingly spilling into cricket.

India engaged in its worst conflict with Pakistan in decades in May. Ties with Bangladesh soured after then prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to Delhi in 2024 after violent protests against her government.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has long been suspended, but an arrangement is in place enabling them to play at a neutral venue when either hosts a global tournament.

India, the world's top-ranked T20 team, are aiming to become the first side to successfully defend the title and the first hosts to win the tournament.