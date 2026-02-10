T20 World Cup: How Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Convinced Pakistan To Call Off Boycott

Pakistan agreed to play India in the T20 World Cup match scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on February 15, after Pakistan's government reversed its decision to boycott the game.

IMAGE: Pakistan will play India in the Group A match at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan's team has been given the go-ahead to play India in the Group A match on Sunday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam played a big role in convincing Pakistan to call off the boycott.

Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations also urged Pakistan to end the impasse.

The cricketing world heaved a sigh of relief as the Pakistan government promptly decided to withdraw its boycott call, clearing the path for the high-profile India-Pakistan showdown in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Pakistan's team has been given the go-ahead to play India in the Group A match at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.



The Pakistani government had last week announced its decision to boycott the match against India to show solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced in the T20 World Cup by Scotland after its refusal to tour India over safety concerns.



Pakistan would have forfeited two points if they had withdrawn from the match and also dealt a serious blow to the T20 World Cup since an India-Pakistan clash remains cricket's greatest blockbuster.



The ICC had also warned the Pakistan Cricket Board, stating that their 'selective participation' in the T20 World Cup could have far-reaching consequences for the PCB and the global cricket ecosystem.



The world governing body also cautioned the PCB to weigh the long-term repercussions of such a stance on cricket in Pakistan itself.

BCB chief Islam, ICC Deputy Chairman Khawaja visited Lahore

With days left for the match, an ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam met PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi in Lahore on Sunday to urge Pakistan to end their boycott.



Islam expressed his gratitude to the PCB for backing Bangladesh but requested that the Pakistan team play the high-profile game for the greater good of the sport.



'Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system,' he stated.



Pakistan also received communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations urging it to help find a resolution to the impasse.



It became clear that PCB was all set to withdraw the boycott after BCB chief Islam issued a statement in Dhaka urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake convinced Pakistan PM Sharif

Further, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who urged him to allow the team to play the match.



'In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,' the Pakistan government stated in a press release.



'...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations,' the statement from Pakistan government added.



'The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.'



Soon after the announcement, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake thanked Sharif.



'Thank you Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for ensuring the game we all love goes on. Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned,' Dissanayake said on X.