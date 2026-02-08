HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Was Abhishek Sharma unwell? Surya drops big hint

Was Abhishek Sharma unwell? Surya drops big hint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
February 08, 2026 00:34 IST
February 08, 2026 00:34 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck in India's T20 World Cup opener against the USA in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Washington Sundar will join the Indian squad ahead of the Namibia game on February 12. 
  • Jasprit Bumrah had high fever, said skipper Suryakumar Yadav. 
  • Without giving specific details, Suryakumar said opener Abhishek Sharma too was unwell.  

A fit-again all-rounder Washington Sundar will link up with the Indian squad in New Delhi ahead of the Namibia game on February 12, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said after the team's 29-run win against the USA in the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Saturday.

"Washington Sundar is fit and will be joining the squad directly in Delhi (ahead of the Namibia game)," Surya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah had high fever and even opener Abhishek Sharma was "under the weather". Abhishek, in fact, didn't field with 12th man Sanju Samson doing the fielding duties for a lengthy period of time.

It must be mentioned that Washington had sustained a side strain and rib muscle tear during the ODI series against New Zealand and subsequently missed the T20I series in the run up to the T20 World Cup.

 

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder underwent an intense rehabilitation programme and followed all the Return To Play protocols before being given green light to return to the field by the medical and sports science team.

For nearly a week now, he has been batting and bowling without considerable difficulty at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Indian team has already lost the services of pacer Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury and is expected to be out for a considerable period of time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
