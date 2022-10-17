A match to remember for Scotland as they stun Windies

IMAGE: Scotland, who defeated another test-playing nation in Bangladesh in the last T20 World Cup in 2021, outplayed West Indies in all departments. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Twice winners West Indies crashed to a shocking 42-run defeat by Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday, the second major upset inside two days at the global showpiece tournament.

Following his side's 42-run win over West Indies, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said that the win is special for the side after a lot of hard work put in the game since a year.

"It is a special win for us. A lot of hard work has been put in for this in the last one year. Extremely proud of the boys. We have not had as much as T20 cricket as we would have liked. But we played a lot of 50-over cricket, so it was important we transferred that skill to T20 cricket," said Berrington in the post-match presentation.

IMAGE: Scotland seemed to thrive in the cold and overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval and got off to a brisk start after they were put in to bat. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

"We were looking at a few more after the start we got off to. But we knew this was a competitive score. The bowlers were exceptional. Mark Watt was exceptional, in the powerplay and he generally takes big wickets. Leask today was excellent four overs on the trot," he added.