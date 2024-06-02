News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh sweat over pacer Shoriful's fitness

Bangladesh sweat over pacer Shoriful's fitness

Source: PTI
June 02, 2024 17:58 IST
Shoriful Islam took one wicket in the match against India, before injuring himself while trying to stop runs off his own bowling in the final over

IMAGE: Shoriful Islam took one wicket in the match against India, before injuring himself while trying to stop runs off his own bowling in the final over. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Bangladesh suffered an injury setback as left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam needed six stitches on a split-webbing in his bowling hand after their T20 World Cup warm-up match against India in New York.

 

Shoriful injured himself when he tried to stop a drive from Hardik Pandya and hurt his bowling hand off the penultimate ball of India's innings on Saturday. Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled the last ball of the innings as Shoriful walked off the field in pain.

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted on ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Texas on June 7 and it remains to be seen if the premier pacer is fit for that match. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is also down with a side strain.

"After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return," said Chowdhury.

Shoriful claimed 1/26 from 3.5 overs in the warm-up match that India won by 60 runs.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
