T20 WC's likely postponement will open door for IPL: Taylor

May 17, 2020 15:43 IST

IMAGE: Former Australia captain, Mark Taylor said if the IPL is favoured over the T20 World Cup, it opens up serious negotiation opportunities for Cricket Australia with BCCI for the already-planned series Down Under. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor reckons this year's ICC T20 World Cup would eventually be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opening the doors for BCCI to host the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in that time slot.

The ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, is shrouded in uncertainty even as some sporting action has begun with strict guidelines in place.

"I think that's the most likely scenario (postponement of T20 World Cup) because 15 teams planning to come to Australia between October and November, 45 matches over a proposed seven venues, national travel is going to be extremely difficult in the world we are living in," Taylor told Channel Nine Sports.

"14 days isolation before that makes it even harder. More than likely that event is not going ahead. So, if the ICC decides to postpone the event that will open the door for the BCCI to say that ‘we will have our IPL in India’ which actually puts the onus back on individuals rather than on nations moving whole teams over to a certain country."

The 55-year-old former opener said if the IPL is favoured over the T20 World Cup, it opens up serious negotiation opportunities for Cricket Australia with BCCI for the already-planned series Down Under.

"So that is certainly a possibility or probability. Cricket Australia will obviously want the T20 World Cup but at the same time will be working hard with India that if their players go there for IPL, they will want India to come to Australia for our summer of cricket next year," Taylor said.

"Cricket in a way is fortunate with the timing. They have now got some time to do some planning. I have no doubt that CA will now be thinking about IPL and not T20 World Cup. They want India in this country. That's what they want and they are already talking about Adelaide Oval as a hub."

Asked if it's feasible to host the entire series in one venue, he said: "I think it is, if you have to pick one state you probably pick Adelaide. They have got a hotel attached to the ground."

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia from October 2020 to January 2021 for a full series that includes four Test matches as part of the World Test Championships besides three ODIs and as many T20Is.

I'm hopeful of IPL happening, assure that RCB will be ready: Hesson

Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Banglore's director of cricket operations, is still hopeful of the IPL taking place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and said his franchise will be ready when it happens.

The IPL, which was originally scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24, was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India and subsequent lockdown announced by the government.

"We're still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year and if it happens, then I can assure you that RCB will be ready," an optimistic Hesson said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Hesson, who has formerly coached New Zealand, said that things were rightly put on hold in view of the unprecedented health crisis.

"We were obviously a week away from coming into camp, like everybody else, feeling well advanced in terms of our planning.

"Quite rightfully, everything has been put on hold and everybody is going about their work. There are obviously other priorities at the moment that people are focussing on," added the 45-year-old.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics.

The RCB, despite boasting some great players right from the inaugural season in 2008, are yet to win an IPL title.