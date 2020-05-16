KP on why Kohli is better than Tendulkar, Smith

Source:

May 16, 2020 14:00 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli has amassed 11867 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 59, with 43 centuries and 58 fifties. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen picked India's skipper and run machine Virat Kohli over both Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Smith.



Pietersen believes Kohli's splendid record during run chases in the limited-overs format makes him a standout player, during an Instagram Live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa.

When asked to pick one between Kohli and Smith, Pietersen replied: "Kohli is a freakshow, his record chasing winning games for India with the amount of pressure he lives under, Smith does not even come close to him".



While choosing between Kohli and Tendulkar, Pietersen once again went for the former considering his record in run chases.



"Again, Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening, he averages more than 80 when it comes to chasing, he consistently wins games for India, he keeps on turning the numbers, and this matters to me as to how many games you win for your country," Pietersen said.



Pietersen also picked the current India captain to break the records set by Tendulkar. Kohli has amassed 11867 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 59, with 43 centuries and 58 fifties, while the legend Tendulkar finished with a world record 18426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44, with 49 fifties and 96 fifties.



Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.



Currently, Steve Smith is at the top of the ICC Test match rankings while Kohli is second.



However, in ODIs, Kohli holds the top spot, while Smith does not even feature in the top ten.