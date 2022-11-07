T20 WC: Why India should pick Pant for semis against England

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant failed with the bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday, scoring just 3 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Former coach Ravi Shastri wants India to stick with Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England, saying the flashy wicketkeeper- batter will bring in the X-factor in the shorter boundaries of Adelaide Oval.

India will take on England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, and the former head coach believes that Pant is a match-winner and the right man for the finisher's role.

Pant, though, got out for just three in his only appearance in the showpiece, against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

"Dinesh (Karthik) is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander, who can turn it on and a match winner and a left-hander," Shastri told Star Sports after India defeated Zimbabwe in their last group game.

"He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his own against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final."

The former India all-rounder explained the reasons behind his choice.

"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers.

"You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," Shastri said.