Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sixes galore in Bridgetown; Russell matches Bravo record

Sixes galore in Bridgetown; Russell matches Bravo record

Source: ANI
June 22, 2024 13:24 IST
Nicholas Pooran hit three sixes against USA on Saturday, taking his individual tally to a whopping 17, the most sixes scored by a player in a T20 WC edition.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran hit three sixes against USA on Saturday, taking his individual tally to a whopping 17, the most sixes scored by a player in a T20 WC edition. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Records toppled as West Indies clinched a thumping 9-wicket win over the co-hosts, USA, in the Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, in Bridgetown, Barbados, early Saturday.

Both teams struck a total of 14 sixes during the match. This took the overall sixes tally to 412 in the ongoing World Cup. This is the most sixes scored in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing 405 in 2021.

 

Nicholas Pooran struck three out of the 14 and took his individual tally to a whopping 17, the most sixes scored by a player in a T20 WC edition, going past the iconic West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who racked up 16 sixes in 2012.

Pooran is also now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup with 227 runs at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 148.36.

On a batting-friendly surface, West Indies produced a clinical bowling spell to restrict the USA to 128.

Roston Chase made the headlines with his clinical spell that spun out the USA batters. Chase kept the run rate in check and registered figures of 3/19. Andre Russell complimented Chase with his variations and ended up with figures of 3/31.

The star all-rounder is now level with former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for most wickets for the Caribbean side in T20 WC. Both all-rounders have 27 wickets under their belt in the marquee event.

Hope raised his bat for a 26-ball fifty by smoking the ball into the stand right after the powerplay.

He ended the match with a towering six and sealed a 9-wicket win for the Windies with more than nine overs to spare. Hope finished the match with a quick-fire 82* off 39 deliveries.

