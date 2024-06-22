Rohit, Kohli Search For Form In Nets

India's openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a tad out of form, were seen batting in the nets in Antigua on Friday, ahead of their Super 8 tie of the T20 World Cup, against Bangladesh on Saturday.

ICC posted pictures of India's batting superstars in action at practice, on their X handle.

The experienced India duo has struggled to find the big runs at the top of the order and a big innings is due. Both have got starts and have made efforts to force the pace but with little returns.

In four knocks at the ongoing World Cup, Kohli has scored just 29 runs, among them a first-ball duck and a scratchy, run-a-ball 24 vs Aghanistan in the last match.

Captain Rohit started the tournament with a half-century against Ireland but has managed just 24 runs in the last three innings.

There is no better stage than the match against Bangladesh for the two to find form, as India look to book a place in the semis.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in the nets. Photographs: ICC/X

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's determined look stepping into practice.